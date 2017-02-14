Forum Post: Thank You Victor Cruz

Responsible for some of my happiest moments as a fan. You will be missed.

I was one of his roughest critics the last few years, but he is a Giants for life. Thank you!

great story, great guy, before injuries cut him down a great, great receiver.

Great Giant, kept at it despite being un-drafted and overcoming early injuries as well as later ones. Wish you could have tasted another Superbowl opportunity.

but he still gave us plenty of special moments. Thanks for some great memories.

You will be forever part of Giants’ lore

plays in Giants history,

etched his name in Giants stone in 2011. Easy guy to root for. Crazy how in 2011 him and Nicks were so dominant and neither are on the team anymore.

local undrafted kid makes team and becomes a star and a champion. The injuries sucked, but thanks for the memories.

by injuries. That 2011 trio was something else, and Cruz was absolutely lethal in open space down that stretch run. Thank you Vic, you will be missed.

that all 3 stud WR’s of our 2011 team had their careers cut short. I remember when we debated at length on this board over which of them we would be able to keep, still can’t believe all of them are done in the league due to injuries, absolutely unreal. Cruz will always be remembered, I remember him being real good to the fans at training camp.

CRUUUUUUUZ!

Tremendous production for a few years, a bushel of highlight reel plays, playoff heroics, a Super Bowl ring, and capped off by a very admirable comeback from a brutal injury. One of the best Giants of this era…you will be missed Victor

how he saved the season with that catch/run against the Jets…..we had turned our season around with a big win in Dallas, and threw it away the following week with a clunker against Washington…. The next week against the Jets, we were lifeless, until the catch….will never forget that play….. Apparently, from what the Giants saw from him this season, means, he is all done…….

by a WR in modern history, moreso due to how he burst upon the scene. Simply put: the Giants do not win the SB without him. Injuries have just killed the Giants at that position. I’m glad Victor got a decent payday before he left.

The 99-yarder, the TD against Dallas in Week 17, his dominant performance against SF in the championship game, and then catching a TD in the Super Bowl. As magical a season as one could have. On top of that, he was one of the more popular players I recall wearing a Giants uniform. Not sure if his playing days are over, but he’ll have no shortage of opportunities in business, media, fashion, etc., going forward. Thanks, Victor!



.



Very easy guy to root for. Cruuuuuuuuuuuz!

an unknown wr from a small school who racked up crap loads of receptions in college would end up CARRYING this wr unit for a few years. Victor, you earned your money, we love you, rock forever on baby!

Victor! Best wishes, and thanks for all your great work for the Giants. CRUUUUUUUUUUUUZ!

when he broke out that one preseason and suddenly became a ‘somebody’ !

You have been a terrific inspiration for so many young players. We wish you and your family the best

Being a local guy and the salsa dance captivated everyone. Being at the 2011 Jets game was one of the coolest moments as a Giants fan as well as the SF NFC Championship game. Guy had the heart of a champion and always left it all on the field. Shame what injuries did to his career, but he made some nice coin and has a very good post-career life ahead of him. Much respect and wish him the best of luck going forward.

Thank you Victor.

to rip the Redskins hearts out in 2012?

You are and always will be a great Giant!!!

…as best as your interests don’t conflict with ours… Great Giant with many incredible moments to look back on in that iconic blue jersey. Culminating in a Superbowl Championship.

Thanks Victor. Thanks Mario. Thanks Hakeem.

In Giants History, Victor will be know as one of the best stories of a home town UDFA help make his team a champion.

They had beaten the Giants 6 (?) times in a row so, going into the Linc, it was hard to be optimistic. Then Cruz breaks his first of many long YAC TDs and we’re all “oh shit pre-season Jets was not a fluke…this guy is a player.” Beautiful and it only got better.

I’m no dancer, but I’ll be sure to have some chips and salsa tonight in your honor.

play against the Jets given the situation and circumstance might be the best offensive scoring play in NY Giants history in terms of sheer ability.

I know it was time but its sad to see him go..

was the day Victor Cruz broke out …

