Forum Post: Thank You Victor Cruz

Responsible for some of my happiest moments as a fan. You will be missed.
I was one of his roughest critics the last few years, but he is a Giants for life. Thank you!
great story, great guy, before injuries cut him down a great, great receiver.
Great Giant, kept at it despite being un-drafted and overcoming early injuries as well as later ones. Wish you could have tasted another Superbowl opportunity.
but he still gave us plenty of special moments. Thanks for some great memories.
You will be forever part of Giants’ lore
etched his name in Giants stone in 2011. Easy guy to root for. Crazy how in 2011 him and Nicks were so dominant and neither are on the team anymore.
by injuries. That 2011 trio was something else, and Cruz was absolutely lethal in open space down that stretch run. Thank you Vic, you will be missed.
Cruz will always be remembered, I remember him being real good to the fans at training camp.
CRUUUUUUUZ!
One of the best Giants of this era…you will be missed Victor
The next week against the Jets, we were lifeless, until the catch….will never forget that play…..
Apparently, from what the Giants saw from him this season, means, he is all done…….
Simply put: the Giants do not win the SB without him.
Injuries have just killed the Giants at that position. I’m glad Victor got a decent payday before he left.
The 99-yarder, the TD against Dallas in Week 17, his dominant performance against SF in the championship game, and then catching a TD in the Super Bowl. As magical a season as one could have. On top of that, he was one of the more popular players I recall wearing a Giants uniform. Not sure if his playing days are over, but he’ll have no shortage of opportunities in business, media, fashion, etc., going forward. Thanks, Victor!
.
Very easy guy to root for. Cruuuuuuuuuuuz!
Victor, you earned your money, we love you, rock forever on baby!
Link – ( New Window )
CRUUUUUUUUUUUUZ!
when he broke out that one preseason and suddenly became a ‘somebody’ !
You have been a terrific inspiration for so many young players. We wish you and your family the best
Shame what injuries did to his career, but he made some nice coin and has a very good post-career life ahead of him. Much respect and wish him the best of luck going forward.
Thank you Victor.
to rip the Redskins hearts out in 2012?
You are and always will be a great Giant!!!
Great Giant with many incredible moments to look back on in that iconic blue jersey. Culminating in a Superbowl Championship.
Thanks Victor. Thanks Mario. Thanks Hakeem.
Beautiful and it only got better.
I’m no dancer, but I’ll be sure to have some chips and salsa tonight in your honor.
play against the Jets given the situation and circumstance might be the best offensive scoring play in NY Giants history in terms of sheer ability.
I know it was time but its sad to see him go..
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549229&show_all=1
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights