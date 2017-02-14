Forum Post: Giants won’t be bringing back Larry Donnell

Mike Garafolo & #8207;@MikeGarafolo 1m1 minute ago
Giants settling all family business today. They will not be re-signing TE Larry Donnell. He’ll be a free agent.
He’s useless.
too many game killing mistakes during his tenure and no signs of trending upwards.
He’s a go-getter, and have full confidence he’ll dive head-first right into his next adventure.
It’s implied.
Donnell literally falling over himself to go sign with another team.
L.O.L
on his noggin?
wonder if he fell to the ground when he heard this news?
its third down and instead of beating one guy he goes out of bounds with no physical contact. Think it was the Ravens game. Lucky Eli hooked up with Odell and got the first on the 4th down play.
I hope his next career is fruitful.
Unaware of down and distance, ill-timed jumping in the air.
Size and athleticism but zero football instincts.
Lands on his feet
Wait…
arbitrary forward rolls after he makes a (rare) catch.
Hey, give him credit, he squeezed out some type of NFL career against all odds.
Thanks for the memories Leapin Larry.
He doesn’t even have the circus to fall back on anymore.
of the 2014 Redskins road game.
Wonder if his critics who so cleverly have fun with a man losing his job, have gotten as far in their life ventures.
|his potential during his rookie season. Great athlete who got pretty far in his chosen profession.
You’re right.
Beat me to it Joe.
bye bye…good start clearing some dead weight around here today. Hopefully more to come, like Rainey, etc.
Oh, please. Spare me the sanctimony. He wasn’t good at his job, which involved being paid rather nicely. The team will be improved by his departure. He will likely land elsewhere. Cry me a motherbleeping river.
but I also thought he was misused. His talent is in winning contested jump balls. To me he seemed like he should have been used as a red zone specialist split wide. That’s a valuable role, and his presence didn’t need to go beyond that.
This is not a middle school soccer league in which everyone gets participation trophies. The guy has consistently proven he’s not good enough to do this job. Let’s not treat this like a factory worker losing his job through no fault of his own.
Donnell was an UDFA making a position change. He was a project. He overperformed the Giants’ investment in him, he got a lot better, but not good enough — not good enough to justify to continue investing in him. I hope he goes somewhere in the AFC and plays a long time and makes a lot of money. Or at least has a good life, whatever he does.
Am I going to miss him on the Giants? What is there …
