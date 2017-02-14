Forum Post: Giants salivating over David Njoku

Giants know they are followed closely by the media and can easily create smoke screens…..red herrings.

Last year, Floyd was the talk of the town…..but I still doubt he was a real target.

Conklin on the other hand seems to check all the boxes the Giants like…..

This year…..TE is a major need for the Giants….no secret.

It so happens to be one of the most talented TE class in NFL history…..logic might lead people to believe we desire the top talent.

or just as likely,

It can also be that we have a TE targeted in the 2nd or 3rd round.

I can assure everyone of one thing….the Giants will draft a TE.

and

if they don’t…..then the Giants got out played by someone.