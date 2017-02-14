Forum Post: Giants salivating over David Njoku

|ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. writes that “[i]f [Miami TE David Njoku] shows out for scouts at the [C]ombine, he could be the top tight end off the board.”
Njoku’s draft stock is as sizzling as that of any player in the country. Earlier this month, an NFL scout told CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler that the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has more upside than any tight end prospect he has ever evaluated. Kiper slots Njoku into his latest Big Board at No. 22. Fittingly, his No. 21 prospect is Alabama TE O.J. Howard. Should Njoku not be selected as the first tight end off the board in April, then it will almost certainly be Howard who earns that initial call. The Giants are one team reportedly salivating over Njoku.
per usual…
Fellow ESPN writer says the Giants aren’t interested in Njoku.
while watching players he thinks are good
Jordan Raanan said that. Forgot to include his name.
had any particular insights into the Giants thinking. If anything, he seems to have no clue.
But Njoku is the player I really want in RD 1. Unfortunately, because of his athletic ability, Njoku could wow the scouts at the combine and then both players would be gone by 23.
the chances for the Giants to get the one player they really wanted. Way to go Jerry.
the chances for the Giants to get the one player they really wanted. Way to go Jerry.
Here’s a thought – like most teams, we have enough holes that just about any well received player who is expected to go around our pick is going to be a guy the Giants have interest in.
Giants upside
The combine expectations for him could not be higher. At this point I expect some scouts to start expecting him to have a 4 ft vertical and run a 4.3 40 lol.
To conclude that the Giants might be interested in an athletic tight end. Especially if the projected selection is in the 20 s
At this stage- though salivating is a great buzz word to attract attention.
is another “athlete” who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.
Last year, Floyd was the talk of the town…..but I still doubt he was a real target.
Conklin on the other hand seems to check all the boxes the Giants like…..
This year…..TE is a major need for the Giants….no secret.
It so happens to be one of the most talented TE class in NFL history…..logic might lead people to believe we desire the top talent.
or just as likely,
It can also be that we have a TE targeted in the 2nd or 3rd round.
I can assure everyone of one thing….the Giants will draft a TE.
and
if they don’t…..then the Giants got out played by someone.
|is another “athlete” who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.
Absolutely, let’s stick to the myriad finished product perfect candidates that will be available in the bottom third of each round.
Young, athletic, best football ahead of him, Jordan Ranaan has said that they will NOT draft a TE in round 1 not named OJ Howard.
in the building…
|In comment 13358711 EricJ said:
Quote:
is another “athlete” who has some area of his game that is a work in progress.
Absolutely, let’s stick to the myriad finished product perfect candidates that will be available in the bottom third of each round.
Gato with the dunk! ð???
this info most likely is coming from scouts.
|To conclude that the Giants might be interested in an athletic tight end. Especially if the projected selection is in the 20 s
^This.
Like it’s some kind of state secret the Giants have arguably the worst TE situation need in the league. Do you understand how these articles are a simple matter of projection and not some kind of security failure? It doesn’t take a careless front office to connect the dots between where a player may go in the draft and what team is picking in that area.
|this info most likely is coming from scouts.
Well, if you can’t trust the scouts, who can you trust?
and the lead up to the draft leaks from scouts, fwiw.
He’s done what all the other talking heads do when it comes to the draft, which is looking at the weak positions, and picking …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549215&show_all=1
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights