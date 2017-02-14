Five things I think I think: Building the 2017 New York Giants

Everyone seems to have their own ideas for fixing the New York Giants. By the way, how much “fixing” should a team that went 11-5 really need? Anyway, since everyone else is doing it I figured I would use this week’s “Five things I think I think” forum to lay out my own five-step plan for constructing the 2017 Giants.

Each step along the way is filled with options and contingencies, because you can plan all you want but things never go exactly the way you hope they will. This, though, should give you a pretty good idea how I’d build the 2017 Giants if they suddenly decided to give me Jerry Reese’s job.

Fixing the offensive line

Of course we have to start here. The Giants simply have to do something to upgrade at tackle.

Free agency â?? Andrew Whitworth, the 35-year-old from the Cincinnati Bengals, is the apple of everyone’s eye, it seems. He would be a great short-term get for the Giants, moving Flowers to right tackle and giving them time to find or develop a long-term answer at left tackle. I’m all for pursuing Whitworth, but if he wants $10-12 million annually that might be too rich for me. The danger with Whitworth is spending big money for a guy who’s skills will suddenly disappear, or who’s body will finally break down.

The free agent tackle I would make a big run at? Right tackle Ricky Wagner [profile] of the Baltimore Ravens. Spotrac estimates his market value at $27.6 million over four years, $6.9 million annually. I would give him that in a heartbeat. Yes, it means Flowers stays at left tackle, but unless I can get Whitworth I’m going to live with that for 2017. His technique is going to be awful no matter which side he plays. As for guard, at 6-foot-6 and with a tendency to play too high I have had scouts tell me he would be a disaster inside.

I’m not spending big money in free agency on a guard. I would be OK with bringing back John Jerry on an inexpensive deal, but if he wants too much money letting Brett Jones, Bobby Hart and a draft pick compete at that spot would be just fine.

NFL Draft â?? If I can get Wagner, or maybe Riley Reiff as a fall back at right tackle, that lessens the need to draft a tackle early. If I whiff in free agency, I would be hard-pressed to pass on Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin or Garret Bolles of Utah in Round 1.

Assuming I get …