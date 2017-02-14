A look at Victor Cruz’s 5 best plays with the Giants

Victor Cruz will be doing his salsa somewhere else next season.

After spending seven years in New York, Cruz was released by the Giants in a move that was made for both football and financial reasons.



Victor Cruz made many highlight reels with his touchdowns and salsa dances in his seven seasons with the Giants. (Kathy Willens/AP)

The time the speedy receiver spent with the Giants will always be remembered for the impact he made on the franchise.

Here’s a look at Cruz’s best plays during his playing days for Big Blue.

Victor Cruz left unforgettable mark on Giants despite abrupt end

Merry Christmas Eve

The Giants and Jets faced each other in a key matchup on Christmas Eve in 2011 with both of their playoff lives on the …

