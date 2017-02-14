2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

By and large, the 2017 NFL Draft is not a particularly exciting one for wide receivers â?? at least not in comparison to some other position groups. There aren’t many big-name prospects to get scouts and media evaluators buzzing at one of the most exciting positions.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any exciting receiver prospects.

Clemson’s Mike Williams and Washington’s John Ross will likely steal the show at the NFL scouting combine. But before the combine it is Western Michigan’s Corey Davis who has evaluators talking. Hailing from an unlikely school, Davis‘ blend of size, athleticism, and skill makes him exactly the type of receiver NFL teams are looking for.

Unfortunately a shoulder injury, suffered while training after the season, kept him out of the Senior Bowl and could keep him out of the NFL Scouting Combine.

It’s unlikely that it will be enough to drop him down to the New York Giants at 23, but it still won’t hurt to take a look at a player who was largely unknown to start the season.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 3 (listed)

Weight – 213 (listed)

40 Time – 4.48 (projected – injured)

Pros