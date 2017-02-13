Victor Cruz released by New York Giants

It has seemed inevitable for weeks that Victor Cruz had played his last game with the New York Giants. That has become reality today, with multiple media outlets reports that the Giants are releasing the 30-year-old wide receiver.
Cruz carried a $9.4 million salary cap hit for the 2017 season. The Giants will save $7.5 million against the cap with the release, which ESPN said the Giants …
