Rashad Jennings also released by New York Giants [UPDATED]

After the release of wide receiver Victor Cruz became known the New York Giants made another predictable move on Monday, releasing veteran running back Rashad Jennings.
The 31-year-old Jennings led the Giants in rushing last season with 593 yards, but averaged only 3.3 yards per carry. He was slated to count $3.06 million against the cap next season, and his release will save the Giants $2.5 million.
Jennings, like Cruz, had hoped to to return to the Giants. He will, however, have to continue his career elsewhere.
“That’s the least of my worries,” Jennings said. “When (Jerry Reese) called me, I was in the gym. I’m in Florida right now training. I had to step …
