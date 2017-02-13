New York Giants Wisely Release Victor Cruz

The New York Giants have reportedly released wide receiver Victor Cruz as they begin their offseason moves.

According to Kim Jones, the New York Giants have released wide receiver, Victor Cruz.

I’m told the NYG just released Victor Cruz. Source: Cruz “is OK.” â?? Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) February 13, 2017

After years of salsa dancing and becoming a fan favorite, Victor Cruz will be playing elsewhere next season. The move to release Cruz doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The Giants needed to find some money to save this offseason, and his production wasn’t very good in 2016.

The move will be saving the Giants about $7.5 million this offseason, and that is money …

