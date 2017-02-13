New York Giants To Make A Legitimate Run At Jason Pierre-Paul

The New York Giants have parted ways with Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings. The Giants will now make a legitimate run at re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul.

The New York Giants have made a pair of critical decisions that created roughly $10 million in cap space. After weeks of deliberation, general manager Jerry Reese chose to part ways with wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings.

Though somewhat expected, the maneuvers have enabled the Giants to make a run at re-signing another high-profile team member: Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul, 28, is coming off of one of the best seasons of his NFL career. He recorded 53 tackles, 7.0 sacks, three …

