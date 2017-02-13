New York Giants: Thank you Victor Cruz

The New York Giants have released wide receiver Victor Cruz, as the two sides will be parting ways after plenty of memories.

Every child that loves football grows up wanting to be their favorite NFL player. Every time they played backyard football, they wore his jersey. Every time they watched him make a highlight reel play, they envisioned themselves doing it. They would even perfect every touchdown dance that player ever did down to the last step.

For Giants fans of the last ten years; that was Victor Cruz.

Cruz’s release is something that Giants fans have seen coming for some time now. With two injury ridden seasons, and a subpar season this year, it seemed that Cruz was on his way out before the offseason even started.

His recent release has opened up conversations across the league about where he is going to go, and who the Giants will replace him with, but let’s hold on …

