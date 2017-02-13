New York Giants Release Running Back Rashad Jennings

The New York Giants have released veteran running back Rashad Jennings. Jennings joins wide receiver Victor Cruz as high-profile February cuts.

The New York Giants parted ways with veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz on Monday, Feb. 13. It was an expected decision, but it broke the hearts of many Giants fans who had been loyal to Cruz during his memorable seasons with New York.

Mere hours later, it was revealed that the Giants weren’t done making changes on the offensive side of the ball.

New York is coming off of a season during which the defense ranked amongst the NFL’s elite and the offense fell well short of that distinction. It ranked No. 25 in yards per game and No. 29 in rushing …

