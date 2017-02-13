The New York Giants have reportedly parted ways with veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz. A memorable run has come to a heartbreaking end.

The New York Giants entered the summer of 2016 with one of the most polarizing decisions in franchise history in front of them. General manager Jerry Reese and wide receiver Victor Cruz …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/13/new-york-giants-cut-veteran-wide-receiver-victor-cruz/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.