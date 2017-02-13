Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
It was always impossible to root against Victor Cruz, right from the very beginning, when he was an NFL nobody in the summer of 2010, an undrafted longshot trying to make the New York Giants. His out-of-nowhere rocket to stardom has been one of the best Giants stories of the last seven years.
It was easy to root for him to succeed, whether he was a budding star or making it all the way back from injuries that ruined two years of his career. He was a great guy, always the pleasant, smiling kid out of Paterson, New Jersey, even as he starred in commercials, hit the fashion shows and traded texts with Jay Z. Even now, it was hard not to hold out hope the Giants would find a way to bring him back for one more season.
But the sports industry is a cold business. Time is undefeated. And despite the current political climate, facts are still facts. While hearts throughout the Giants organization and fan base might have been yearning for Cruz to remain a Giant, the truth is the Giants were right to let him go.
The same goes for running back Rashad Jennings, the other terrific person the Giants released on Monday in the first of their offseason moves. He wasn’t around nearly as long as Cruz, nor was he as successful, but like Cruz, he was a locker room leader, an eloquent spokesman and a …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-right-to-release-fan-favorites-cruz-and-jennings/215928888
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York