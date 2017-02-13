Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Victor Cruz‘s remarkable, storybook career with the Giants was officially closed on Monday when the team started its offseason business by releasing both him and running back Rashad Jennings.
The moves were not unexpected, but the release of the 30-year-old Cruz was surely painful nonetheless, even inside the Giants organization where he had long been one of the most popular players. In the end, the numbers got him: His age and his production last season (39 catches, 586 yards, one touchdown) didn’t match the $7.5 million he was owed in salaries and bonuses in 2017.
The $9.4 million salary cap number Cruz carried was also way too high, especially for a team with somewhat limited cap space and many needs. The same numbers game caught Jennings, who’ll be 32 in March and rushed for only 593 yards this past season. He was only due $2.5 million in salary and bonuses and carried a cap number of just over $3 million, but the Giants are ready to turn his job over to 22-year-old Paul Perkins.
By cutting Cruz and Jennings, the Giants gave themselves an additional $10 million in cap room to work with when the free-agent signing period opens in March. They are expected to have about $35 …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-release-victor-cruz-and-rashad-jennings/215880314
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York