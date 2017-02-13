Forum Post: Giants Release Victor Cruz

the NFL is a results business. The reality is the Shepard took his roster spot. Playing on the outside, where he didn’t have size, and the speed was gone, made him an after thought. This is Odell’s team. Shepard in Cruz’s old position in the slot. That he was on the bench late for King in the Packers game kind of said it all.

Cruz was a great story and a wonderful Giant. I’m happy for him that he was able to get that big contract before the injuries set in starting in 2013 with the knee injury vs. the Seahawks. He was able to cash out where Steve Smith got burned.

I wish him the best of luck, but the amount of injuries made him a shell of his former self, and all the credit for him to fight his way back, but his salary number made him impossible to bring back at that number. And per my post a few weeks back, where I asked if the Giants did him a disservice, he’s not really a fit on the team anymore. It was time to move on.