Forum Post: Giants Release Victor Cruz

|Kimberly Jones ?@KimJonesSports 1m1 minute ago
I’m told the NYG just released Victor Cruz. Source: Cruz “is OK.”
My feelings exactly. End of an era.
What an impact he made in such a short period of time.
Kidding – thanks for everything VC, very sorry that you were injured and that it had to go that way, but you were a great Giant for your tenure, and your tenacity in your return from injury was admirable.
he can’t play outside at an NFL level and he isn’t better than Shepard. Hope he finds a home or does whatever makes him happy, but the Giants were more than fair with him and now need to move on.
I’ll leave the Miami boat trip out of this.
Victor was a great Giant. I will personally never forget what he did during the entire 2011 season, and the NFC Championship game in SF.
Thank you Victor, and best of luck to you!
give him every chance to sign elsewhere.
Good luck after football.
where ever you end up. You were a great Giant!
hoped they’d paycut one more time.
and the move had to be made its still a sad day. His 2011 season and that 99 yard catch remain legendary in Giants history. I’ll never get tired of watching his highlights from that season.
He gets about a month head start to try and hook up with another team, unless he hangs them up and perhaps gets into modeling
See how he would have done in the slot in a 4 WR set. But BM refused to change his formations.
good luck to all future endeavors.
I know you have a good future ahead of you.
Remember him against the Jets. Thanks.
Best wishes.
Still, at the end of the day he was a 3rd WR making 7 million dollars with a couple other guys on the roster who showed flashes of quality play. It’s the right move, as shitty as it feels.
Cruz was a great story and a wonderful Giant. I’m happy for him that he was able to get that big contract before the injuries set in starting in 2013 with the knee injury vs. the Seahawks. He was able to cash out where Steve Smith got burned.
I wish him the best of luck, but the amount of injuries made him a shell of his former self, and all the credit for him to fight his way back, but his salary number made him impossible to bring back at that number. And per my post a few weeks back, where I asked if the Giants did him a disservice, he’s not really a fit on the team anymore. It was time to move on.
It was time….
|Cap hit too much, and his ability as an outside receiver just isn’t what the team needs.
