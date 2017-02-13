Forum Post: Giants release Rashad Jennings

Jordan Raanan & #8207;@JordanRaanan 15s16 seconds ago The Giants are also releasing starting RB Rashad Jennings, per sources. He was set to count over $3M vs salary cap and will save them $2.5M.

They can wait till training camp because the savings will be the same…

from what I understand..Always a great interview..Best of luck

I think Vereen gets one more chance.

but 100,000% absolutely had to be done.

Jerry Reese read the Bill Barnwell article this morning.

did a ton for charity. Easy guy to root for. Never found the success in Blue that Cruz did but I wish him well going forward.

appreciate your contributions to the team! Best of luck!

class act. Unfortunate he was stashed behind MJD for a couple of his prime years.

I wonder if jennings and Cruz equals Hankins contract. I also wonder if Cruz will be a June 1 cut splitting the salary over two seasons saving an additional 3.2 mill this season.

who contributed little and made up the numbers. Seemed like a decent dude anyway.

but the body couldn’t answer

Tough but the right moves.



Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549234



