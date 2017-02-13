2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ejuan Price, EDGE, Pittsburgh

The 2017 NFL draft is deep with edge rushers. Ridiculously deep.

And when a class has as many legitimate players as this one does, some more under-the-radar guys are bound to slip through the cracks, even if they have talent and production on their side

A rare 6th year senior, Pittsburg defensive end Ejuan Price may be just such a player.

Price has had a tumultuous path to the NFL, battling injuries along the way. However, he can be a dynamic and disruptive player off the edge, something the Giants‘ defense could use going forward.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 0 inches

Weight – 250 pounds

40 Time – 4.79 (projected)

Pros