2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ejuan Price, EDGE, Pittsburgh

The 2017 NFL draft is deep with edge rushers. Ridiculously deep.
And when a class has as many legitimate players as this one does, some more under-the-radar guys are bound to slip through the cracks, even if they have talent and production on their side
A rare 6th year senior, Pittsburg defensive end Ejuan Price may be just such a player.
Price has had a tumultuous path to the NFL, battling injuries along the way. However, he can be a dynamic and disruptive player off the edge, something the Giants‘ defense could use going forward.
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 0 inches
Weight – 250 pounds
40 Time – 4.79 (projected)
Pros
- Impressive production over the previous two years. 24.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, and 4 forced fumbles over the last two seasons
- Undersized, but uses his powerful frame and natural leverage well. Constantly jars much larger tackles
- Good first step, usually quick off the ball
- Disruptive force on defense. Price has a habit of living in opponents’ backfields and blowing up …
