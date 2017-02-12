What would Eli Manning have done if he were in Matt Ryan’s place?

It is Feb. 4, 2018, inside Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Giants lead the Patriots, 28-20, in Super Bowl LII, with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the clock running.

The Giants have the ball on New England’s 23-yard line, 2nd-and-11. Ben McAdoo calls a pass play into Eli Manning’s headset. Manning knows the call is risky but sees it is prudent against the Patriots’ coverage.

So Manning steps to the line and â?¦ does he change the play call?

Hypotheticals often aren’t fair or realistic. Putting the Giants in the Falcons’ shoes at the most critical juncture of Atlanta’s 25-point Super Bowl LI collapse, for example, presupposes that the Giants could have avoided a 38-13 Wild Card bludgeoning by the Packers – or someone else – in some alternate universe.

It ignores that the Falcons scored 540 points in the regular season to the Giants’ 310 (blink all you want, those stats are correct). It assumes that Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. could have executed Ryan’s 27-yard pass and Julio Jones’ all-time great catch to all-but-end the game earlier that same drive (I’m not going there).

But I can’t be the only who one watched Ryan take a 12-yard Trey Flowers sack, Atlanta lose field goal range and the game, and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan take the brunt of the blame, and wondered:

What would Eli have done?

This is not to dump on Ryan. To a point I understand Ryan’s logic that the Falcons “always play aggressive and play to win,” given his and Shanahan’s chemistry and production in 2016. Even calling a pass, there …

