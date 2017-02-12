NFL Free Agency: Would Giants go after CB Jerraud Powers again?

When the New York Giants were searching for a veteran slot cornerback a season ago, they had a serious flirtation with Jerraud Powers. He visited with the Giants last offseason, but signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
Well, Powers could be heading to free agency again. The Giants ended up signing Leon …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/12/14526830/nfl-free-agency-would-ny-giants-go-after-cb-jerraud-powers-again
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Baltimore Ravens, Leon Hall, New York Giants, Podcast: Breaking down Giants’ potential cap cuts, Trevin Wade