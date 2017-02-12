Forum Post: Would you trade up for OJ Howard?

I think this dude is a beast from all I’ve seen. We could use a stud TE. I’ve seen mocks having him going in the top ten to mid twenties. What say BBI?

Not when there is Butt in rd 3

although Howard’s my second in line of guys I’d love to have who won’t be there at 23.

I know it’s a cop out, but cest la vie 2-3 spot….give up a 4th or 5th. yes. if we are taking about giving up a 2nd or 3rd, then no. again, though, this is all subject to the professionals doing all the due dillagence. I’d love to get a seam buster, and if he were a legit blocking TE that could take this O up a notch

to deep at TE to trade up for one.

but when was the last starter (or even decent sub) picked by Jerry in Round 3?

We would need to move up. I’d have no problem moving up to 19 or 20 for him. He’s a guy who can change the whole offense IMO. I’d prefer to stay put and draft David Njoku though.

no thank you

In round 1 or 2. No such thing as too many holes. No one looks back and says the Giants had too many holes in 2002 for shockey or 2015 for Collins. Giants need impact players. If they love a guy enough to trade up have at it. This is also assuming the Giants fill a hole or two in FA .

try to do what BB does, namely, stockpile draft picks. Even the best scouts know that the draft is a crapshoot, so hedge your options by stocking up on picks.



try to do what BB does, namely, stockpile draft picks. Even the best scouts know that the draft is a crapshoot, so hedge your options by stocking up on picks. In comment 13357146 CT Charlie said: The Pats also have like 20 players on their draft board, supposedly.

If anything, more picks are needed, not fewer. There are a number of interesting mid and late round TE prospects. And we have yet to learn if they’ll attempt to address this in FA. My only concern is that Reese and company might believe they’ve got it covered. I like Adams’ physical ability, but we’ve yet to learn if that translates into a reliable NFL TE. Tye is Tye. Donnell, hopefully, is gone. And the other guys are yet to do much at all. Need help, but I’m not sure Reese sees it that way.

moving up one spot in the first or a handful of spots in the second to target a player. It is a totally different thing when we are sitting at 23 and Howard is now being rumored to be going as high as the Jets at 6. He is almost going much earlier than we can afford. If he drops to 20 then we can start talking. And it always comes down to risk and reward. Obviously the Giants had a first round grade on Collins so that allowed them to work the phones to get him with the first pick in the second. I think I read that had it not been a break in the draft that the trade wouldn’t have happened.

I would Love if we landed him but we can’t afford to lose

picks the draft is deep at the TE position I really hope

we get one in the first 3 rounds we need a playmaker with

size and strength . Hopefully Adams develops and don’t

want to see Tye or Donnell on Sunday



try to do what BB does, namely, stockpile draft picks. Even the best scouts know that the draft is a crapshoot, so hedge your options by stocking up on picks. In comment 13357146 CT Charlie said: The Pats have AVERAGED 9.2 draft picks per draft over the last 10 years. But there’s a lot more too it than just a lot of draft picks. That’s just one part of a comprehensive and closely integrated SYSTEM.

we need more picks.. not less

And I wouldn’t select him with the 32nd pick if we traded down. Or the 55th pick if he were still available in round two. So, no, I would not trade up for him.

We need other positions.

Ramcyzk and Butt

A legit TE is to our current offense. Ask yourselves how many times we were able to run outimside the tackles this year? Ask yourselves how many times our OTs couldn’t block a man for …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549160



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.