Forum Post: Which position is the most critical in fixing this offense?

let me give you an example on Fullback:

Teams use fewer and fewer fullbacks, however, college teams -each- have 3 or 4 ‘starting wrs’, often with good kids sitting on the sideline. So it stands to reason that there will be more athletes leaving college with “wr” numbers on the jersey, some of whom may play at other positions if they can.

Add in the small school factor, diminishing the ranking view

Add in the unusual body type factor, and per the numbers, its fairly likely that you can find an H back or even a pass catching fullback by seeking out shorter heavier wrs who have had very good production at a lower level.

The question remaining would be ‘can they take the beating in pass protection’, (you may not want to use them as …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549171



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.