Forum Post: Fixing the offensive line

fans here tend to overlook:

Whereas everyone here says ”Pugh does all the little things correctly at guard, has quick feet and is a technician”, we overlook that this team is NOT the ”trapping, pulling technician based ‘specialty run play’ type OL” that they were in years past – in terms of play calling. It seems we hardly see those plays now.

So, now, the team today: with seemingly nearly every play, the OL being asked to ”just sit on their heels and ‘catch’ defensive linesmen” as part of a pass first, run second scheme, where play action is not a central theme, less athletic players like Jerry DO seem to fit in; he is a big guy at very least, who can stay on his heels and ”catch” a DL, …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549176



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.