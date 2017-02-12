Eli Manning a Hall of Famer? Study says 72 percent chance answer is “yes”

Is New York Giants‘ quarterback Eli Manning a future Pro Football Hall of Famer? That question, like just about every other discussion about how good Manning has or has not been throughout his career, draws wildly differing â?? and often visceral â?? responses.
We have had this discussion a number of times over the years. We are doing it again today thanks to an ESPN Analytics study that gives Manning a 72 percent chance of being voted into the Hall of Fame once his playing career is done.
How did ESPN arrive at this precise percentage? It used the artificial intelligence of a neural network, which mimics the way neurons work in the human brain to answer questions and make predictions.
Here is what ESPN’s Brian Burke wrote in regards to the findings about Manning, who’s Hall of Fame case he justifiably termed “debatable.”
Beyond his two rings (including MVPs in both Super Bowls), he has impressive career totals and was one of the league’s best passers for a four-season stretch, with Pro Bowl selections each of those four seasons. His interception rates are relatively high for his era, but stats like that haven’t had much weight in the collective judgment of the voters, especially years after a career has …
