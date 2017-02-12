Amani Toomer compares Tyree, Edelman Super Bowl catches

David Tyree or Julian Edelman: whose improbable fourth-quarter Super Bowl reception was better? I posed the question to New York Giants’ wide receiver Victor Cruz and he responded, “Tyree, not even close.”
Former Giants receiver Amani Toomer agrees and provides more context. In a video on the NFL’s official site, Toomer detailed what made Tyree’s catch more meaningful.
“I think, of course, Tyree had a greater level of difficulty because I think this is a perfect example of why defensive backs …
