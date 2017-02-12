2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ethan Pocic, OL, LSU

The New York Giants have a history of players who enter the league at one position, only to transition to another at a later date. Players like Justin Pugh, David Diehl, Rich Suebert, Kevin Boothe, and Adam Koets have all helped the Giants win while moving from one position on the offensive line to another.
It’s proof in action that the Giants value intelligence and versatility in their offensive linemen. With that in mind, and the Giants’ continuing need for talented linemen, let’s take a look at one of the most versatile linemen in the 2017 NFL draft, LSU’s Ethan Pocic.
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 6 inches
Weight – 307
40 Time – 5.18 sec (projected)
Pros
- Versatile player who has started games at guard as well as center. His frame and natural athleticism suggest the ability to play right tackle as well as the interior.
- Very good hand usage. Extends arms into defenders and uses them to establish leverage
- Reliable pass protector, has good feet to mirror defenders.
- Nasty, tenacious blocker. Will lock on to defenders and battle well past the whistle. Lead LSU with …
