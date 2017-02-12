2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ethan Pocic, OL, LSU

The New York Giants have a history of players who enter the league at one position, only to transition to another at a later date. Players like Justin Pugh, David Diehl, Rich Suebert, Kevin Boothe, and Adam Koets have all helped the Giants win while moving from one position on the offensive line to another.

It’s proof in action that the Giants value intelligence and versatility in their offensive linemen. With that in mind, and the Giants’ continuing need for talented linemen, let’s take a look at one of the most versatile linemen in the 2017 NFL draft, LSU’s Ethan Pocic.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 6 inches

Weight – 307

40 Time – 5.18 sec (projected)

Pros