NFL Free Agency 2017: QB Josh McCown heads group of recently-released players

NFL teams began reshaping their rosters this week, trimming veteran players who no longer fit into their plans to create salary cap space. Let’s look at some of the players who are now free agents and see if any would fit with the New York Giants.

OL Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris â?? The Minnesota Vikings, perhaps with worse offensive line issues that the ones the Giants had in 2016, have moved on from both of these veteran players. Fusco played both left and right guard during his six seasons in Minnesota, starting 64 of the 67 games he played. Fusco ranked 63rd of 72 qualifying guards graded by Pro Football Focus last season. Harris, 28, …