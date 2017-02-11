NFL Free Agency 2017: QB Josh McCown heads group of recently-released players

NFL teams began reshaping their rosters this week, trimming veteran players who no longer fit into their plans to create salary cap space. Let’s look at some of the players who are now free agents and see if any would fit with the New York Giants.
OL Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris â?? The Minnesota Vikings, perhaps with worse offensive line issues that the ones the Giants had in 2016, have moved on from both of these veteran players. Fusco played both left and right guard during his six seasons in Minnesota, starting 64 of the 67 games he played. Fusco ranked 63rd of 72 qualifying guards graded by Pro Football Focus last season. Harris, 28, …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/11/14581086/nfl-free-agency-2017-ny-giants-rumors-qb-josh-mccown-brandon-fusco-mike-harris-justin-gilbert
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Fusco, Cleveland Browns, Colts, D’Qwell Jackson, Eagles, February 6, 2017, Harris, Joe Thomas, Johnson, Josh Johnson, Josh McCown, Justin Gilbert, Leodis McKelvin, Mike Harris, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, NFL Mock Draft: Ed breaks his own Round 1 rule, Packers, Ryan Nassib, Sam Shields, Steelers