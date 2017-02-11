New York Giants Check First Offseason Box By Re-Signing Steve Spagnuolo

The New York Giants checked the first box on the agenda for the 2016 NFL offseason by re-signing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The New York Giants are entering an offseason that will define the Eli Manning era and what will come after it. In addition to finding his heir apparent, New York will attempt to surround Manning with the necessary tools to win a third Super Bowl.

The Giants successfully checked the first box on the offseason checklist by re-signing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Spagnuolo is a respected mind and individual who has helped transform the Giants into one of the best defensive teams in the NFL. He has a …

