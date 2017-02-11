Mailbag, 2/11: Potential free agent targets, more

It is a dreary February weekend, the first one in a long time without any football. If we can’t watch football, though, we can still talk about it. With that in mind, let’s open up the mailbag and see what New York Giants fans are wondering about.

@bigblueview #bbvmailbag what do you think is the deepest position in FA and who would you like the Giants to pursue the most? â?? JoÃ£o Thiele (@ThieleJoao) February 10, 2017

Ed says: I’m not sure what the deepest position is, to be honest. I would like to see the Giants come out of free agency with some sort of help for their offensive line. There has been lots of talk about veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth being a potential target. He might stay with the Cincinnati Bengals, and we’ll see what his price tag is if he hits the market. Watch for Baltimore Ravens right tackle Ricky Wagner to be a target of the Giants. I would also like to see the Giants look for a big-bodied wide receiver in free agency. Alshon Jeffery tops that list, but he is probably way too expensive. Brian Quick [profile] and Kenny Britt [profile] are others.

We are running a series of free agent profiles and will …