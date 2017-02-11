Linebacker is not the Giants’ biggest question mark heading into 2017

Pro Football Focus came out this week with a look at what it has determined to be the biggest offseason question for each of the NFL’s 32 teams. Pardon me for being incredulous, but after seeing that PFF’s John Kosko listed fixing the linebacking corps as the biggest question for the New York Giants that’s exactly what I am.
Here is what Kosko wrote:
For what seems like 20 seasons, the linebackers employed by the Giants have been really bad. Devon Kennard played well in 2016 with a season grade of 79.1, but being the SAM backer, he saw just 46.5 percent of the defense’s snaps. Jonathan Casillas improved in run defense this season, but continues to struggle in pass coverage, while Keenan Robinson and Kelvin Sheppard were two of the worst overall linebackers in the NFL in 2016.
Last offseason, the Giants invested heavily in their defensive line and secondary, but ignored the middle of the unit. This offseason, they would be wise to address that area â?? whether that be through the draft or free agency â?? due to the lack of play-makers manning …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/11/14540492/ny-giants-rumors-linebacker-not-giants-biggest-question-mark-heading-into-2017
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: cornerback, defensive end, defensive tackle, Devon Kennard, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, Jonathan Casillas, Keenan Robinson, Kelvin Sheppard, Leonard Floyd, linebacker, New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., offensive line, running back, safety, Special teams, tight end, wide receiver