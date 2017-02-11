Forum Post: Ranaan-Cruz, DRC, Vereen back? Thomas, Jennings out?

I disagree. Cruz was pretty bad on the outside last year. He was never really good on the outside and he’s lost a lot. 39 receptions and 1 TD from your 2nd WR is pathetic. Especially when Odell gets so much attention. Even on the deep passes that he caught he was never really open. Most of them were great throws by Eli. He also offers absolutely nothing on special teams.

If his cap savings was 3-4 million than yeah I could see us restructuring and bringing him back. If we cut him we could save 7.5 million on the cap this year and 8.5 million on the cap next year. Restructuring his deal most likely doesn’t get us anywhere near that. You can get out and get a guy like Rishard Matthews for 5 million a year. Matthews had 945 yards and 9 TDs in a run heavy offense.

So you can either put that money directly back at WR or you have an extra 16 million in cap space for 2017/2018 to put towards JPP & Hankins contract.