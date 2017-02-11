Forum Post: Ranaan-Cruz, DRC, Vereen back? Thomas, Jennings out?

Jordan Raanan of ESPN believes the Giants will likely renegotiate WR Victor Cruz’s contract and bring him back at a cheaper salary.
Raanan expects veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and RB Shane Vereen to return next year.
As for possible roster cuts, Raanan can see them moving on from LB J.T. Thomas and RB Rashad Jennings.
close to the vet minimum and even then I don’t see it. He isn’t part of this offense anymore, we need to move on.
Why? Cruz can provide depth and insurance in case a guy like Shepard gets hurt and trust me you can do worse than Cruz even lined up on the outside.
Add another wr and keep Cruz. He’s fine here as long as he isn’t the primary outside wr other than Beckham.
A much needed cut.
coming back at a reduced salary, but he really shouldn’t be getting snaps at #2.
Glad they are moving on from Jennings. A year too late in my opinion (which is an unfortunate Giant tendency)
If his cap savings was 3-4 million than yeah I could see us restructuring and bringing him back. If we cut him we could save 7.5 million on the cap this year and 8.5 million on the cap next year. Restructuring his deal most likely doesn’t get us anywhere near that. You can get out and get a guy like Rishard Matthews for 5 million a year. Matthews had 945 yards and 9 TDs in a run heavy offense.
So you can either put that money directly back at WR or you have an extra 16 million in cap space for 2017/2018 to put towards JPP & Hankins contract.
|I guess Cruz and Vereen would make for good depth – which is something the Giants are sorely lacking… but I think they can do better.
I agree with all of this.
Cutting Cruz, Jennings & JT Thomas would give us an extra 13 million in cap space this year. Which would give us 37,125,039 in cap space this year if the salary cap is set at 168,000,000. Which it will most likely be higher than that so we will have about 40 million in cap space. Pugh’s cap hit is 8,821,000 if we can manage to extend him that should open up another 3-5 million this year. We have to go all in again this year. Maybe not as many big contracts as last year, but our team showed a ton of potential and we have to take advantage of that for Eli’s last few years. Cruz, Jennings & Thomas dont contribute much to a team looking to make a Super Bowl run.
Averaged 867 yards and 5.5 TDs in the 2 years he played with Odell. He can’t even get a job in the NFL. Just goes to show the impact that Odell has. We just need a decent player to play opposite of Odell. That’s not Cruz as we saw this year and I love Victor Cruz. It breaks my heart that such a promising career was ruined by injuries. It’s just time to move on. Let Roger Lewis, Tavarres King & a free agent WR/draft pick fight for snaps.
we would have been much better off with King starting.
Agreed. Time to move on, sadly. Cruz would be the fifth WR at best if he comes back. That player may not even be activated, and would be expected to play ST, which Cruz does not. Cruz would also be taking a roster spot and maybe some snaps away from another player with a higher upside. We also don’t need Cruz to back up Shepard in the slot. Draft a “flex” TE instead.
I would bring back Vereen and DRC. I would not bring back Jennings. This team needs a speed back.
He’s done.
Save the cap money for someone else.
Lewis or King fighting for snaps with a FA?….I want a clear cut upgrade start at WR, not Lewis or King….
