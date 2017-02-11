Forum Post: How fondly do you view Bill Belichick?

“I don’t know why,” one Giants insider said. “George had his mind made up. You have to understand, George was a cerebral guy. Ray Handley was a cerebral guy. There is no use dragging that up.”

George Young did not think much of Defensive Coordinator Bill Belichick. He didn’t feel that he was ready to be a head coach in the NFL, so never stood in his way to keep him around when teams came calling for him after the victory over the Bills. He was more concerned with Handley going to Law School than Belichick …

