Forum Post: CBSSports projects Taco Charlton to us at 23. Like? Dislike?



23. New York Giants Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: With Jason Pierre-Paul not expected back, defensive end is a likely need this offseason. Charlton, who has some traits reminiscent of Justin Tuck out of Notre Dame, has all the ingredients of a NFL starter. Yes, Mocks are meaningless, so this if for discussion purposes only..Just reading up on these guys. Was interested in this blurb on him. if true, where do I sign? O.J. Howard predicted to go to Miami just ahead of us at 22.. The other TE, Njoku projected to go to Ravens at 16..

As long as he shows up at the combine with good numbers. AND we have addressed Oline in FA.

before the combine, when you have no real way of knowing where someone is going to go. I’ve seen this guy mentioned as going very high in one place and slipping into the 2nd round in others. Until they’ve all had a chance to look at the measurables, the spread is way too annoying.

Because they say so?

I could live with that.

mocks have Njoku to Miami but wasn’t their defense nearly dead last in the league?

Doesn’t have enough power in his game for the next level.

Reese has used FA to fill holes so that he isn’t forced into taking a “position of need”. Mocks are good a few weeks leading up to the draft.

our defense sucked ass last year against 2 of the 3 good teams we faced once JPP got hurt.. Pit, GB and Dal.. Pit was moving the ball at will.. if they needed to score 14 more points.. they would’ve done that.. and at GB we got owned.. We also sucked really bad until JPP came back at the end of 2015.. There is no way a rookie DE will replace JPP unless we are talking about some seriously rare talent..



There is no way a rookie DE will replace JPP unless we are talking about some seriously rare talent.. In comment 13356161 chuckydee9 said: And that’s not generally found with the 23rd pick. Count me among those who expect JPP back next year.

is Haasan Reddick. I think he’ll be a sensational WILL. Can rush the passer, cover, and has great instincts. But it won’t happen.

When Taco uses the correct techniques and keeps players off his body with his long arms he is as good as any defensive lineman I have seen coming out in a draft. The key to his average play is the lack of passion he plays with and the lack of using consistent techniques. I’m not suggesting he takes downs off, but I am suggesting that he seems to play most games in a “depressed” state of mind. If I’m a coach I would love to get my hands on this kid to see if I can motivate him to become more of a complete player. As an owner there is no way I give him 1st round money to see if my coaches can prod him to the next level of play. full profile – ( New Window )

Plus JPP is likely to price himself out of the Giants’ price range.

I think they can do better at 23.

The problem with mocks is not that they are meaningless because they are done before FA, it’s that they invariably pick players for teams based on what those teams need, rather than just picking the BPA. I’d be fine with Charlton, but Reese isn’t going to take him unless he’s the BPA. And that doesn’t change even if JPP leaves.



Plus JPP is likely to price himself out of the Giants’ price range. In comment 13356174 Beer Man said: I agree with that.. I’d love for us to take a pass rusher.. weather it be someone who can put pressure from outside or inside.. but I don’t think a rookie 23rd pick is expected to replace JPP.. I think Pass rushers and OL are the 2 biggest spots for us to fill..

What do uou thinkmof this player as our 1st round pick? His college production speaks for itself, whether you see him as a fit or not..The combine isn’t going to change who he is or will be

and admittedly know little of the technical aspects of the game, but FWIW,I don’t see him as a first rounder, but do in later part of the top 16 of rd 2.

He seems to go missing for a while then make 2-3 solid plays, then disappear.Maybe its a double teaming I don’t notice.

Charlton to me has a high floor but low ceiling. I think he’ll be a serviceable NFL player but nowhere close to the player that JPP is or even Tuck as they mentioned. I’d rather take Reddick who goes next in this mock or or Tim Williams who goes at pick 32.

