The New York Giants were expected to field a dynamic, neigh-unstoppable offense in 2016.
As we all saw, that didn’t exactly happen, and a defense that was expected to rise to mediocrity kept on rising and carried an anemic offense through to the post-season. There are plenty of reasons why the Giants’ offense didn’t meet expectations, but one of them is the lack of a receiver who can make catches in traffic and provide another threat outside of Odell Beckham Jr.
Conventional wisdom suggests that the player the Giants lack is a bigger-bodied possession receiver. That also happens to be the expected role of Michigan’s Amara Darboh.
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight – 215 pounds
40 Time – 4.46 sec (projected)
Pros
- Great size and frame for an outside receiver.
- Big strong hands help him make catches in traffic.
- Competent route runner. Varies his stride length to create separation and makes sharp breaks on curl and comeback routes.
- Good at finding the …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/11/14585826/2017-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-amara-darboh-wr-michigan-ny-giants-scouting-report-rumors
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Amara Darboh, Darboh, John Ross, Mike Williams, New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard