2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan

The New York Giants were expected to field a dynamic, neigh-unstoppable offense in 2016.

As we all saw, that didn’t exactly happen, and a defense that was expected to rise to mediocrity kept on rising and carried an anemic offense through to the post-season. There are plenty of reasons why the Giants’ offense didn’t meet expectations, but one of them is the lack of a receiver who can make catches in traffic and provide another threat outside of Odell Beckham Jr.

Conventional wisdom suggests that the player the Giants lack is a bigger-bodied possession receiver. That also happens to be the expected role of Michigan’s Amara Darboh.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight – 215 pounds

40 Time – 4.46 sec (projected)

Pros