Three Giants on list of 10 second-year players who could be stars

It is the middle of February. The last football season just ended. The next one is miles off in the distance. It is freezing outside here in the northeast, feeling like a ridiculous 6 degrees outside in upstate New York. I think we could all use a heart-warming thought that will make us look forward to the next New York Giants football season with a smile.
So, here’s one. ESPN has posted a list of 10 2016 rookies poised to make a leap to stardom in 2017. Three of those players â?? Eli Apple, Sterling Shepard, Paul Perkins â?? are Giants. So, thinking about the progress those three players could make next season should provide you with happy thoughts about the 2017 season.
Let’s look at some of what ESPN’s Matt Bowen, a former NFL defensive back, said about each player.
Eli Apple
Apple has the size (6-1, 199 pounds), top-end speed (4.40-second 40-yard dash) and man-coverage ability to make a big jump as a second-year pro, based on what I am watching on film. The skill set is there, and so is the length in a press …
