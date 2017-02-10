NFL Mock Draft: Ed breaks his own Round 1 rule

Rules are made to be broken, even occasionally by the person who wrote them. So it is that I find myself having to explain, perhaps even a bit uncomfortably, why I selected Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey for the New York Giants in a writer’s mock draft conducted by Chat Sports.
Rule No. 4 in the Big Blue View Rules for Draft Success, penned by yours truly several years ago and staunchly defended since then, is “Do Not Take Running Backs In The First Round.”
Here is part of the logic for the rule:
Why no first-round running backs? The NFL game no longer revolves around the running back, that’s the biggest reason. Offenses revolve around the quarterback, the offensive line and the wide receivers. Running backs share the load, with most teams employing two or three and very few dominating the percentage of rushing attempts for his team. Look at offenses, and most of your running backs play fewer snaps than anyone else. In 2014, only three running backs played 800 or more snaps. Forty-four wide receivers played that much, and so did 14 tight ends.
So, unless you believe the player is an instant superstar or the one missing piece to your offense, where is the value in using a first-round selection on a player who will be on the field less than any member of your offense except the fullback? Historically, there are always plenty of quality running backs available in the middle of the draft. Take one then, and use your first pick on an impact player who should, eventually, play every snap.
So, why did I break the rule for McCaffrey?
This was a calculated risk that I took based on what had developed in the 22 picks before my selection. Here are the …
