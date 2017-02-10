NFL Free Agency: OG Kevin Zeitler worth big money to Giants?

Kevin Zeitler will have a long list of suitors if, as expected, the Cincinnati Bengals allow the 27-year-old right guard to reach free agency in March. Should the New York Giants, with a need to upgrade their offensive line and an opening with their own right guard, John Jerry, eligible to be a free agent, be among those suitors?
That depends on how much the Giants believe a guard is worth, and how much of the $33 million or so they will have to spend in free agency they believe they can allocate to the position. The Giants will already be on the hook for more than $8 million to left guard Justin Pugh, who is set to play the 2017 season under his fifth-year option.
Zeitler, a five-year veteran who turns 27 on March 8, will likely …
