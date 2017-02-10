NFC East Notebook: Eagles’ QB Carson Wentz thinking Super Bowl

The Pro Bowl is over. Super Bowl LI has come and gone. The New England Patriots are indestructible and Tom Brady is a great quarterback. It’s time to turn the page on 2016 and look forward to the avalanche of mock drafts, signings and and pay cuts rolling our way. This week’s NFC Notebook starts off in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz did an interview with SB Nation’s Dan Rubenstein during radio row at Super Bowl LI last week and gave us the obligatory “being here makes me hungrier to get back as a participant” quote. It isn’t so easy to hang in past that, but the rest of the interview is pretty entertaining if you can will yourself through.
Carson Wentz says going to Super Bowl made him “even hungrier” | Bleeding Green Nation
SB Nation’s Dan Rubenstein caught up with the golden boy, Carson Wentz, down in Houston before Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl. They talked about the transition from Fargo to Philadelphia, the difference between the NCAA and NFL game speeds, and some highs and lows from the season.
The Eagles parted ways with veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin after one not-so-good season. After a loss to the Giants earlier in the regular season, an unhappy McKelvin cursed himself out (watch here). Talk about brutal honesty. After that performance assessment, it’d be fair to wonder whether or not he was also involved in the team’s decision to release him.
Eagles released CB Leodis McKelvin | Bleeding Green Nation
Dealing with injuries almost the entire season, McKelvin, 31, played in 13 games, starting 12. He had a very up and down year at outside corner, and was deemed expendable by most at season’s end.
In some of the week’s more unoriginal news, Philly has …
