New York Giants Select Takkarist McKinley In Recent Mock Draft

In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft he has the New York Giants selecting defensive end/linebacker Takkarist McKinley out of UCLA.



The New York Giants had a successful 2016 season, going 11-5 in the regular season. The postseason ended on a low note with an ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card game. While the ending was disappointing, the Giants are set up well for the near future.

If they want to capitalize on that success and take the next step they have to make the most of their selections in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The needs are clear for the Giants heading into the offseason. The offensive line needs an infusion of talent and there could be a need along the defensive line as well; it depends on what General Manager Jerry Reese decides to do with Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins. If Pierre-Paul leaves, the Giants could really use a pass rusher.

As always, the Giants could also really use some help at linebacker. Tight end …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/02/10/new-york-giants-select-takkarist-mckinley-recent-mock-draft/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.