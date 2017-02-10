New York Giants Lock Up Spagnuolo For Two Years

Even though he was not wearing a uniform, New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was an integral part of the team’s revival. With a boost from some key additions, Spags took a liability and turned it into an asset. According to a report by ESPN, the veteran coordinator signed a two-year deal to remain in the Big Apple.

New York Giants Continuity

Steve Spagnuolo returned to New York in 2015, as a member of Tom Coughlin’s final staff. The defense he presided over struggled mightily, finishing dead last in total yards allowed. When Ben McAdoo was hired to replaced Coughlin in early 2016, Spagnuolo was retained.

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/10/new-york-giants-lock-spagnuolo-two-years/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.