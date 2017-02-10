After the success of this past season, cornerback Janoris Jenkins would like to see the Giants keep the defense together for another season, he told The Record.
In 2016, the Giants allowed the second fewest points per game (17.8) in the league and were third best in rushing yards allowed a contest (88.6). With this in mind, Jenkins would like to see the …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/jenkins-wants-giants-to-keep-everybody-together-on-defense-next-season/215714238
