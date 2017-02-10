Forum Post: If you were in a street fight, which 5 Giants players would want on your side?

Of big guys don’t always know how to fight. Seen a 320 pound ex bouncer get man handled by a guy 70 pounds lighter on he mAts. Some guys are just fucking crazy. Also some really big guys haven’t been in a fight since grade school and dont even know how to fight.

LT # 1. Craziest dude

Flowers Hear he’s got a nasty disposition according to the locals.

Bovaro. Have a feeling if he was really mad he might be able to tear an arm off or 2

Richie Suebert. Again rep as a tough mother. Not how hard u hit but how much you can take and then give back

Big Leonard. Dude was pretty damn quick. Guybthat big who moved fast. Dangerous