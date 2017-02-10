Forum Post: If you were in a street fight, which 5 Giants players would want on your side?

want on your side? All time players in their primes. Who were the biggest badasses
maybe one LB…duh
unless you are counting sneaky
- LT
- Keith Hamilton
- Tuck
- Shaun Williams
- Bavaro
well because he packs heat.
as long as the fight didn’t involve pass sets.
|- LT
- Keith Hamilton
- Tuck
- Shaun Williams
- Bavaro
Tuck?
Love the player but not exactly a street fighting man
James Harrison’s left arm
James Harrison’s right leg
James Harrison’s left leg
Hell, James Harrison’s pinky finger would probably be enough.
2 Harry
3 Pepper
4 Banks
5 Jacobs
You want big and strong but you also want quick, agile and the ability to flick a switch and be absolutely malicious.
|well because he packs heat.
Apparently his aim isn’t very good though.
LT
Brandon Jacobs
Snacks
Hammer
…
Sinorice Moss
|well because he packs heat.
I was about to say as long as you’re standing behind him, but even that might not be safe.
Josh Brown.
and Damontre Moore deserve honorable mentions.
Rosey Brown….
alley was Kareem McKenzie.
LT # 1. Craziest dude
Flowers Hear he’s got a nasty disposition according to the locals.
Bovaro. Have a feeling if he was really mad he might be able to tear an arm off or 2
Richie Suebert. Again rep as a tough mother. Not how hard u hit but how much you can take and then give back
Big Leonard. Dude was pretty damn quick. Guybthat big who moved fast. Dangerous
|alley was Kareem McKenzie.
You mean Suge Knight?
McKenzie, Jacobs, Christian Peter, and Eli Manning.
Seems like a guy who would mix it up too
He looks like he’d like a good fight
Mark Bavaro
Brad Benson
Steve Weatherford
LT
Shockey
Kareem Mackenzie, Jim Burt and Brandon Jacobs
…
