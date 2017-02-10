2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

In general, the offensive line isn’t an exciting evaluation, and the interior is usually less-so. Outside of top left tackles, fans and the media tend to gloss over offensive linemen in the draft process. But, just because they do the dirty work in the middle doesn’t mean guards and centers deserve less consideration.
We tend to look to a team’s needs first when approaching the draft, and with John Jerry entering free agency and age 31, the New York Giants could find themselves in need of a right guard. So, it makes sense to make a point to look at the top interior linemen.
We’ve already covered Forrest Lamp [Prospect Profile] so now let’s look at the other contender for the top guard in the draft, Indiana’s Dan Feeney.
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 4 inches
Weight – 304 pounds
40 Time – 5.09 (projected)
Pros
- Great frame for either guard position. Carries his weight well and has long arms.
- …
