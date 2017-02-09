Steve Spagnuolo back, but Giants lose a coach to the San Francisco 49ers

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will return to the New York Giants, but the team will lose one member of its 2016 coaching staff. Jeff Zgonina, the Giants’ assistant defensive line coach in 2016, will become defensive line coach for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.
Spagnuolo was expected to stay after orchestrating a defense that was second in the NFL in points against. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan was first …
