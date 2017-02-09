Stephen Baker: Actions of today’s players “wouldn’t be tolerated”

Former New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker spent his entire career (1987-1992) playing under head coach Bill Parcells. He, thankfully, never thought of twerking after a score (a la Antonio Brown), or hanging out with Trey Songz the week before a playoff game (like Odell Beckham Jr. did, not so inconspicuously).

As you might expect, Baker doesn’t envision too much of the extracurricular stuff taking place with the Tuna in charge.

“If you knew Bill (Parcells), none of this stuff would be taking ….