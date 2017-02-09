New York Giants Eli Manning, Ereck Flowers Didn’t Miss A Snap In 2016

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and left tackle Ereck Flowers both played every snap on offense in 2016.

The New York Giants were able to qualify for the playoffs this season to end a four-year drought. A big reason they were unable to qualify in past seasons were injuries throughout the roster.

The injury bug seemed to bite the Giants often during the four years they missed the postseason. With their lack of depth, the Giants were unable to overcome injuries to starters and key reserves. The injuries derailed the Giants those seasons, but 2016 they were a much healthier unit.

Two players stick out specifically for being healthy; quarterback Eli Manning and left tackle Ereck Flowers. Both Manning and Flowers played every offensive snap for the Giants in 2016; 1,062 snaps to be exact.

For Manning, this is nothing new. He is the iron man of the NFL, starting 199 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the …

