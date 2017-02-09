Jeff Zgonina Hired by 49ers; Giants Waive Uani ‘Unga

Follow @BigBlueInteract

ASSISTANT DEFENSIVE LINE COACH JEFF ZGONINA HIRED BY 49ERSâ?¦

According to The Sporting News, the San Francisco 49ers have hired New York Giants Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jeff Zgonina to be their new defensive line coach. Zgonina joined the Giants last offseason. Patrick Graham, who also …

