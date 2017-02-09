News Archives

Giants lose two members of front office, coaching staff to 49ers

February 9th, 2017 at 4:57 PM
Aggregated By Giants 101

Aug 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants logo on the helmet during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Aaron Doster) Aug 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants logo on the helmet during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Aaron Doster)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

As John Lynch, the new GM of the San Francisco 49ers, …

Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-lose-two-members-of-front-office-coaching-staff-to-49ers/215624426

Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.

Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Login with:         