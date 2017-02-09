Did Giants’ Janoris Jenkins say too much about Cowboys’ Dez Bryant?

Janoris Jenkins of the New York Giants is justifiably proud of the work he did in 2016 against Dallas Cowboys‘ wide receiver Dez Bryant. He held the superstar to a measly two receptions for 18 yards over 14 targets, and forced a fumble.
It isn’t a big deal that Jenkins told a Dallas radio station recently that “I played better than he played.” He most certainly did. The numbers, and the fact that the Giants won both games, back that up.
Jackrabbit didn’t leave it at that, however, going on to describe in detail how to defend Bryant.
“For real, though, to be honest, when you look at …
