Deshaun Watson “strong fit” for New York Giants? Here we go again

Deshaun Watson is a “strong fit” for the New York Giants in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, according to Bucky Brooks of NFL.com. Another NFL.com analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, mocked North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky to the Giants in his latest mock draft.

That means that in the never-ending cycle of talking about the draft, we are once again back at the “should the Giants use a first-round pick on a quarterback” discussion.

Watson, of course, is one of the most polarizing players in this year’s draft. Search the mock drafts and you find him going anywhere from the first overall pick to somewhere in the second round. There are also a variety of opinions from unnamed scouts in Brooks’ “Book on Deshaun Watson.”

Brooks writes that the Giants “would perfectly match” Watson’s talents. Why? Because they don’t need a quarterback ready to step in next season, or maybe even in 2018. They need one when they are ready to move on from Eli Manning, which they clearly have no intention of doing yet.