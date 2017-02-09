Deshaun Watson “strong fit” for New York Giants? Here we go again

Deshaun Watson is a “strong fit” for the New York Giants in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, according to Bucky Brooks of NFL.com. Another NFL.com analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, mocked North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky to the Giants in his latest mock draft.
That means that in the never-ending cycle of talking about the draft, we are once again back at the “should the Giants use a first-round pick on a quarterback” discussion.
Watson, of course, is one of the most polarizing players in this year’s draft. Search the mock drafts and you find him going anywhere from the first overall pick to somewhere in the second round. There are also a variety of opinions from unnamed scouts in Brooks’ “Book on Deshaun Watson.”
Brooks writes that the Giants “would perfectly match” Watson’s talents. Why? Because they don’t need a quarterback ready to step in next season, or maybe even in 2018. They need one when they are ready to move on from Eli Manning, which they clearly have no intention of doing yet.
“Considering how the strategy worked for Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers, …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/9/14559844/2017-nfl-draft-deshaun-watson-strong-fit-new-york-giants-mitch-trubisky-mock-draft
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Aaron Rodgers, Big Blue View Mock Draft Database, Davis Webb, Deshaun Watson, Eli Apple, Eli Manning, Ereck Flowers, Facebook, Jerod Evans,, Justin Pugh, Mitch Trubisky, New York Giants, NFL Draft, NFL Draft Rankings: Big Blue View top-100 Big Board, version 1.0, NFL.com, Odell Beckham Jr., Philip Rivers, Super Bowl, Trubisky, Twitter